Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Stock Price Up 0%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.