Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

