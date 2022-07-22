HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 0.6%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. 19,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 73,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $285.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

