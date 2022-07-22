Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

HIMX stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

