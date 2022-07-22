HNP Capital LLC Acquires 15,046 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 752.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

