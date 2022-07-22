HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.59) to £110 ($131.50) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.