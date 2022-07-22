HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.