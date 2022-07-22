HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

