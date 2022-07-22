HNP Capital LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.3% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $215.88. The company has a market cap of $495.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

