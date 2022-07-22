HNP Capital LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

