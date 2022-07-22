HNP Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Shares of DE stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

