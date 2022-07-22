HNP Capital LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.