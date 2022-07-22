Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.