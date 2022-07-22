Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0022

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $382.31 million and $28.99 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,556.60 or 0.99855274 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006471 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Holo Coin Profile
Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,328,567,615 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.
Holo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars.
