Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HOLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

