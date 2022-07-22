Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.10 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HMN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

