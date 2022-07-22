Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 204 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

