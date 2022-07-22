Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

