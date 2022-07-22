Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $158.66 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $198.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

