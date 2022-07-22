Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $1.85 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.