Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

