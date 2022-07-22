Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

