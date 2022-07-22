Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

