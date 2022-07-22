Horizen (ZEN) Market Capitalization Tops $218.43 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $218.43 million and $21.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $17.30 or 0.00074251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00269621 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00087755 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,625,994 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
