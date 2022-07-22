Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue GBX 4.70 Dividend

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 662.20 ($7.92) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.78). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,236.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 732.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.20 ($11.25).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Howden Joinery Group

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). Insiders have acquired a total of 335 shares of company stock worth $210,694 in the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

