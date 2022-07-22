Hoylecohen LLC Buys 650 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after buying an additional 488,474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 234,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

