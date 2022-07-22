Hoylecohen LLC Has $370,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $361.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

