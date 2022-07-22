Hoylecohen LLC Has $423,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

