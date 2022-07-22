Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

