Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $189.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.24 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

