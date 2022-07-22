Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 21,168 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

