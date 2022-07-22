Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

