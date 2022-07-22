Hoylecohen LLC Sells 328 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

