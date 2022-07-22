Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.46

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $8.43. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 518,428 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,028,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 542,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

