Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.46

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $8.43. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 518,428 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies
In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,028,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 542,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
