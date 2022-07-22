Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $145.90 million and $11.21 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

