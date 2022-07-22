Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

