Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.