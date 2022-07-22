Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.92.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.64. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.11.

About Hydro One

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

