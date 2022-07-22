Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.92.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of H traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.64. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.11.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Recommended Stories
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.