Hydro Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Hydro has a market capitalization of $327,467.49 and approximately $4,699.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.17 or 1.00005398 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006908 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.