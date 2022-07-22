HyperAlloy Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $7,022.29 and $6.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
HyperAlloy Coin Profile
HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC.
HyperAlloy Coin Trading
