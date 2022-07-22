Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.47.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.72. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

