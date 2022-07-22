IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.50.

IBI Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:IBG opened at C$19.25 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.17 and a 1 year high of C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The stock has a market cap of C$601.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.47.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$120.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.925 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

