iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,922 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in iCAD by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.