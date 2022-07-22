Idavoll Network Market Cap Tops $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.
Idavoll Network Coin Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Idavoll Network Coin Trading
