Idavoll Network Market Cap Tops $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

