Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $511,764.68 and $520,242.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Ideaology Profile
Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.
