IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, hitting $402.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

