IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $435.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $530.00.
IDXX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $593.38.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of IDXX opened at $398.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.