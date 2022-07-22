IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $435.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $530.00.

IDXX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $593.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $398.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

