Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,489.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Idle has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,489.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032372 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.
