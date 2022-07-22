Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,489.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Idle has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,489.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032372 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

