iEthereum (IETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00

iEthereum (IETH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. iEthereum has a market cap of $719,381.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iEthereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.