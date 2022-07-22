Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,236 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

